Nurse Practitioner, Birmingham

Locum Work; Flexible Hours Available

Interested in boosting your earnings and enjoying a flexible work schedule with you being in control of when and where you work?

If so, take advantage of the amazing opportunity we have available now! We are on the lookout for Nurse Practitioners, interested in working in GP surgeries in Bexley and the surrounding area on a locum basis. This is a great way for you to perfect your work/life balance, while lending a helping hand to surgeries who will appreciate your skills and experience.

We can work around your current personal and professional commitments, and you will be able to pick up the sessions that are most suitable for you. We offer both ad-hoc shifts and long-term placements, as well as flexible hours, so you will be fully in control of your rota.

By registering with us and becoming a part of the fantastic and highly experienced staff on our bank, you will enjoy:

The competitive hourly rate of £40.50 - £68 (holiday pay included)

(holiday pay included) Having a dedicated consultant working to find you the work you want, as well as a wider team of friendly recruitment experts who are here to assist whenever you need.

A quick and easy application process

Access to all work opportunities we have available (locally and nationwide!).

Working with Chase Medical

Chase Medical is a leading specialist Primary Care recruitment agency, currently working with almost 60% of GP surgeries across the UK, and finding locum and permanent opportunities for Primary Care clinical and non-clinical staff. Working on a locum basis with us is a great way for experienced clinicians to nurture their skillset, as well as to take advantage of continued professional development opportunities and expand their professional network.

If you are interested in our locum opportunities, or would like to hear more about the permanent roles we have in your area, contact Ana on 0114 275 7421 or send an email to ana.bogdanova@chase-medical.com.

Our registration chat is easy and free, involving a short phone call about your skills, experience and what you are looking for in terms of work. Once that has been completed, you will have a personal consultant, alongside a wider team of friendly recruitment experts, who will work hard to find the most suitable opportunities for you. You will also gain access to all of our available shifts and our very own Chase Medical app, which you can use to browse, book and keep track of those.

Know someone else who might be interested in the locum or permanent opportunities we offer? Get in touch as you can earn up to £500 for recommending a friend!