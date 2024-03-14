Liverpool needs YOU - to take advantage of regular locum sessions!

We are interested to hear from Practice Nurses who may be keen to lend a helping hand to friendly and forward-thinking clinical teams on a locum basis.

We can remain flexible to hours, so feel free to pick and choose the hours you wish to work. There is no minimum requirement, so pick and choose as many or as little as you like. All locum sessions will be managed through Chase Medical, a specialist Primary Care Agency so in return for your hard work and dedication, we can offer you a brilliant employment package:

A fantastic salary £28 - £47 per hour, including holiday pay

The option to choose from 3 different payment methods

Access to all shifts on our bank, locally and nationwide

The chance to build a professional network

A friendly and dedicated team on board to help whenever you need.

Our centres are looking for an experienced Practice Nurses who are qualified to perform general Practice Nurse duties, as well as all Chronic Disease Management.

You'll be joining a diverse group of Practice Nurses, HCAs and GPs, so this is an exciting team to get involved with.

DON'T MISS OUT!

Apply now by emailing your CV to Harriet.Cliff@Chase-Medical.com or give Harriet a quick call on 0114 275 7421 to enquire!