Are you looking to top up your current earnings? Looking for a change of pace or a new challenge? Want to take back control of your rota? Then a locum position with Chase Medical may be just the opportunity you're looking for!

Chase Medical is seeking experienced Practice Nurses to work on a flexible locum basis in Wigan. This is a fantastic opportunity to top up your earnings as we offer competitive rates of £28-£47 per hour (including holiday pay). This is also a chance to work with a wider range of patients, contributing to further CPD.

Working with Chase Medical has great benefits such as:

Competitive rates of pay of £28-£47 per hour (including holiday pay) for Practice Nurses,

(including holiday pay) for Practice Nurses, Full flexibility in when you want to work, with no minimum shift requirements,

Pick up shifts on the day before or up to 12 months in advance,

Shifts available both locally and nationwide,

A quick and easy registration process.

Chase Medical is a specialist Primary Care Agency, providing Practice Nurses, Nurse Practitioners and other Primary Care Professionals with locum and permanent work throughout the UK. As we are specialists, all of our work will be suitable for you leading to a higher volume of both ad-hoc and regular shifts being available.

If this sounds like a great opportunity to you APPLY NOW by sending your CV to scott.daley@chase-medical.com or by contacting the Chase Medical offices on 0114 275 7421 and asking for Scott.

If you have any friends or colleagues who might be interested in this position or any other Primary Care opportunities with Chase Medical let us know and you could earn up to £500 per referral!