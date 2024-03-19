Advanced Nurse Practitioner - Oxford

Locum work, flexible, hourly pay.

Chase Medical are happy to announce we have nurse practitioner locum sessions in the Oxford area! We're offering flexible locum work that can allow you to earn some extra cash whilst working to your own rota. You'll be helping local centres in your area, ensuring their clinics run smoothly and earning £40.50 to £68 per hour (inclusive of holiday pay) in the process.

At Chase Medical we also offer other benefits such as:

Flexible work to fit around your own commitments, with no minimum number of hours .

. Access to a range of local shifts , some of which are exclusive to Chase Medical.

, some of which are exclusive to Chase Medical. Dedicated recruiters working on your behalf.

Access to shifts and timesheets at your fingertips with our Chase Medical App.

We also work nationwide with various primary care centres, allowing you to apply your skills in various environments and build your professional network.

Successful applicants for these sessions would need experience within primary care along with some relevant qualifications. Prescribing would be essential.

We want to hear from you! If you'd like to apply, then call Rowan on 01142757421 or email him at rowan.griffiths@chase-medical.com. Whatever's easier for you.

About Chase Medical:

We're a specialist primary care agency that provide both locum and permanent opportunities to clinical and non-clinical staff. We pride ourselves on working hard to find the best opportunities for the staff on our bank, ensuring their preferences are considered when sending them work.

For permanent opportunities, please call Rowan on 01142757421 to be referred to someone on our specialist permanent team. They can provide interview coaching and salary negotiation on your behalf!

You can also earn up to £500 for a successful referral with our referral scheme! If you know a friend or colleague eager to take on locum sessions or a new permanent role within general practice, contact us today!