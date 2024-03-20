Bank Cardiac Nurse - Pre-Assessment

Cardiac Nurse | Pre-Assessment | Bank- Flexible Working| Southampton

Spire Southampton Hospital has an exciting opportunity to join the staffing bank as a Cardiac Nurse in our Pre-Assessment unit, working alongside an experienced and dynamic team covering a wide variety of specialisms.

Duties and responsibilities:

The Pre-Assessment of patients for cardiac surgery (CABG and Valve surgery) and cardiac intervention, including angiogram / PCI and ablation

Responsible for running cardiology clinics and supporting consultants during cardiac diagnostic testing such as dobutamine stress echo / bike stress echo.

Care of patients in a Heart failure clinic with advice and titration of medications

Planning and smooth running of the cardiology clinics in the absence of the cardiac lead nurse

Who we're looking for:

RGN with a minimum of 4 years experience acute settings

ECG / rhythm recognition and advantage though training will be provided.

ALS / ILS provider

Benefits

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Unsocial Enhancements, dependent upon shift pattern worked (won't be applicable for all)

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Access to Blue Light Card discounts

Smart spending discounts (in addition to Blue Light discounts) via 'Spire for You'

Wellbeing Centre access via 'Spire for You'

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

