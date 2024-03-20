Practice Nurse, Bristol

If you are a Practice Nurse in Bristol or the surrounding area, with GP experience within the last 2 years, Chase Medical wants to hear from you!

We are currently working with a well-established GP surgery in the area that is looking for an experienced Practice Nurse to join its clinical team on a locum basis.

Locum opportunities at Chase Medical are a great option for Practice Nurses who are looking to boost their current income, as well as to be in control of their own work schedule. Practice Nurses working with Chase Medical are paid at the competitive rate of £28 - £47 per hour (including holiday pay) and are able to create their own rota by picking up only those shifts that are convenient for them!

For our locum shifts, we are interested in Practice Nurses who:

Have previous Primary Care experience

Are qualified and confident in seeing patients for Cytology, Chronic Disease Management and Baby Immunisations

Chase Medical is a leading Primary Care recruitment agency and we are currently working with nearly 60% of GP practices nationwide which ensures that there is a consistent volume of shifts, some of which are advertised exclusively through us. You can apply now for our available opportunities, some of which are bookable up to 12 months in advance!

Interested?

Contact Ana on 0114 2757421 or send your CV to ana.bogdanova@chase-medical.com to chat about the positions we have available.

We have highly experienced permanent consultants as well, so if you are looking for a permanent position instead - get in touch!

Registering with Chase Medical is a completely free and once you join our bank of fantastic clinical and non-clinical staff, you will gain access to all of our available locum and permanent opportunities.

If you know someone else who might be interested, you can earn up to £500 for each successful referral!