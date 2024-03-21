Department Manager - Outpatient

Outpatient Manager | Outpatients Department | Band 7 depending on experience | Bristol | Full Time

Spire Bristol Hospital has an amazing opportunity and seeking an experienced Outpatient Manager to provide clinical and managerial leadership across the department.

The post-holder will lead clinical excellence and safety within the department but also work closely with colleagues across the hospital to ensure our patient journeys deliver outstanding and personalised care. This is full time role working 37.5 hours per week.

Spire Bristol Hospital is the largest private hospital in the South West, offering fast access to a broad range of treatments and services including complex surgery and a Children and Young People's Service. Our high-quality accommodation and aftercare means we're committed to looking after you and your health.

Duties and responsibilities:

- The Outpatients Manager will take the strategic lead for the growth and development of the services in the Department.

- You will lead the team to ensure that quality work streams and the clinical strategy is delivered.

- You will lead the provision of an efficient, effective, professional and well co-ordinated outpatient department capable of meeting all statutory, regulatory and company requirements ensuring alignment with the values and strategy of the Spire organisation.

Who we're looking for:

- Be NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions to practice.

- Have experience as a Registered nurse in a clinical setting. with a proven background in Outpatients

- Be a qualified nurse - at least 3-5 years of experience is essential

- Management and Leadership experience is essential especially in leading a team

- Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care with strong communication skills.

Benefits:

- We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Penny Lawless at

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.