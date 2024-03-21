Registered Nurse (Pre-Assessment) P/T 22.5

Pre-Assessment Nurse | Spire Cardiff | Part Time 22.5 hours p/w| Free on site Parking|

Spire Cardiff Hospital is recruiting for an enthusiastic and committed Staff nurse to join us on a part time basis. You will be based in our Pre-Assessment unit, working alongside an experienced and dynamic team covering a wide variety of specialisms.

Duties and responsibilities

You will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload

Undertake electronic pre-operative assessment of patients

Identify and escalate patients of concern against the hospital's admission criteria to senior nursing staff

Ability to undertake a full patient health assessment and triage their pre-operative assessment requirements

Assist in the delivery of care to meet the individuals' health and wellbeing needs.

Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information

Develop own knowledge and skills and that of others

Promote best practice in health and safety and security

Assist in maintaining and developing services

Who we're looking for

You will be a Registered Nurse with no restrictions

Previous experience in a Pre-Assessment department is desirable

Be used to working in teams with minimum supervision

Experience of working in an acute environment

Competence across a range of skills, supported by professional and clinical knowledge acquired through state registration

A surgical background is desirable

Advanced IT skills for electronic pre-operative assessment system

Phlebotomy, venepuncture and ECG skills desirable (or willing to be trained).

Outstanding communication skills

Working Hours:- Part Time 22.5 hours per week

Contract Type:- Permanent

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays, pro rata

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

For further information about this role please contact Alison Roberts

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

About Us

At Spire Healthcare, caring is our passion. We have been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 25 years. We're committed to looking after people, both patients and staff. We deliver high standards of care to our insured, self-pay and NHS patients across 39 hospitals and 33 clinics, medical centres and consulting rooms. Our successful business is led by an experienced and stable senior management team, we provide the highest quality of care through the latest medical technology, new facilities, and a focus on inspiring leadership and employee development.

We have achieved our market leading position because of our Purpose, which is to 'make a positive difference to people's lives through outstanding personalised care'. Everyone at Spire is aligned to this purpose, which underpins a culture of respect, inclusion, passion and collaboration across our business, enabling us to achieve more than 98% of our hospitals being rated 'Good' or 'Outstanding' by the Regulators; these are sector leading standards.