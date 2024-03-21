Practice Nurse - Rochdale.

Flexible, locum, hourly pay

Chase Medical are working with a centre in the Rochdale area looking for experienced practice nurses interested in locum shifts! This could be a fantastic opportunity for any practice nurse looking to expand their primary care experience. Chase Medical are happy to offer competitive pay rates for practice nurses ranging from £28 -£47 per hour amongst other benefits.

Practice nurses looking to work these locum shifts must have experience within primary care (e.g. GP Surgeries, Walk in Centres, Urgent Care Centres or Primary Care Hubs). Cytology, baby immunisations and chronic disease management are also essential skills.

