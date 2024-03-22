Healthcare Assistant - Daycare

Healthcare Assistant | Day Care | Gatwick Park Hospital | Surrey | Full time 37.5 hours per week | Permanent

Spire Gatwick Park Hospital has an exciting and rewarding full time opportunity for a Healthcare Assistant to join their dynamic day care team. This role forms an intrinsic part of our clinical team, working alongside our nursing staff.

Duties and responsibilities:

Assisting the team in Day care in the provision of exemplary patient care

Contributing to the support and monitoring of patients

Identifying and reporting any significant changes that might affect the patient's health and well-being to the appropriate person

Assisting with the movement of patients in line with hospital policies

Who we're looking for:

Previous experience of working as an HCA (or equivalent) in a clinical environment

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Experience in: ECGs, taking blood/blood pressures and patient observations

It would be advantageous to hold an NVQ Level 3

UK right to work and based

Hours: Full-time permanent working 37.5 hours per week. SHIFTS - 11.5 hr shifts between the hours of 7am and 9pm. May be required to work some Saturdays

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Charlotte Oliver on

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

About Us

At Spire Healthcare, caring is our passion. We have been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 25 years. We're committed to looking after people, both patients and staff. We deliver high standards of care to our insured, self-pay and NHS patients across 39 hospitals and 33 clinics, medical centres and consulting rooms. Our successful business is led by an experienced and stable senior management team, we provide the highest quality of care through the latest medical technology, new facilities, and a focus on inspiring leadership and employee development.

We have achieved our market leading position because of our Purpose, which is to 'make a positive difference to people's lives through outstanding personalised care'. Everyone at Spire is aligned to this purpose, which underpins a culture of respect, inclusion, passion and collaboration across our business, enabling us to achieve more than 98% of our hospitals being rated 'Good' or 'Outstanding' by the Regulators; these are sector leading standards.

About the Team

Spire Gatwick Park Hospital offers world-class care and is part of one of the UK's most respected private hospital groups. With a full multidisciplinary medical team, we're specialists in a wide range of treatments that can be personalised to your needs.