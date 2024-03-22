Clinical Pharmacist | Macclesfield | Full or Part time considered | Permanent

Spire Regency - Macclesfield are now recruiting an experienced Clinical Pharmacist to join their warm and friendly team.

Situated off the A537 just outside Macclesfield town centre, we're a first choice hospital for patients in Cheshire, Derbyshire, Staffordshire and Greater Manchester.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

We have an 18 bedded elective surgical ward and a 6 bedroom endoscopy suite/minor ops unit.

The Spire Regency Hospital in Macclesfield, South Cheshire opened in 1991 and has undergone extensive site modernisation creating an excellent environment for our team and patients. We offer fast access to consultations with specialists in a wide range of treatments, supported by advanced imaging and diagnostic technology.

Our vision is to be recognised as a world class healthcare business, bringing together the best people who are dedicated to developing excellent clinical environments and delivering the highest quality of patient care.

We are committed to our employees, well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.



Duties and responsibilities:

- You will be attending MDT meetings and provide advice and support to consultants, other clinicians and patients at their bedside, ensuring the safe, appropriate and cost-effective use of medicines.

- Advise the hospital and its departments including the Pre-admissions team and the Theatre team on the safe management of medicines, ensuring compliance with current legislation and professional standards

- Promote a multidisciplinary, patient focused approach to the delivery of an efficient, high quality healthcare service

- Plan, deliver and evaluate pharmaceutical care to meet patient's health and well-being.

- Provide an exemplary pharmacy service in accordance with current legislation, accepted professional and ethical standards and clinical requirements.

Who we're looking for:

- Registered pharmacist with no restrictions to practice

- Hospital experience essential

- Excellent communication and organisational skills are key to continue our high standards of patient care

- Good team player

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Colleague recognition - Inspire people awards

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Spire Share Save scheme

- Free Parking

- Subsidized canteen

- Uniform provided

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Sarah Whittaker at

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

