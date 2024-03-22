Senior Care Assistant - Day Shifts

£14.38 per hour plus company benefits

Full time hours



A Top 20 Care Home Group 2024!



Rectory Court is a luxurious 41 bedded residential care home in Blackheath, SE3.



As a Senior Care Assistant, you will be in charge of and work with the day team to assist our residents so their care and support needs are met throughout the day. This involves carrying out personal care and meeting each person's physical, emotional and spiritual needs, as well as promoting our resident's independence, choice and control. In addition to this you will delegate tasks and responsibilities to the team on shift, making sure all residents' needs and wishes are met.



You will carry out detailed handovers to ensure all care plans and other documentation is completed and to a high standard. You will carry out care plan reviews and other audits when required and be responsible for administering, ordering and returning medication.



You will need 2 years' previous experience gained from working with older people and people who experience dementia - previous experience as a Senior Care Assistant is desirable.



You will hold or be working towards your NVQ/Diploma Level 3 in Health and Social Care (or equivalent), and have a sound knowledge of care legislation including CQC Fundamental Standards.



Person Specification

Physically and medically able to carry out duties and responsibilities with or without assistive aids. NVQ level 3 or equivalent qualification.

Supervisory experience.

Medication Administration experience & relevant qualification.

Team player, self-motivated, proactive, flexible and adaptable.

Ability to organise and prioritise workload and work under pressure.

Ability to communicate effectively both verbally and in writing.