Chase Medical is seeking an experienced Nurse Practitioner to work in GP Practices in and around Chichester on a flexible locum basis. In return, we are offering a competitive rate of pay of £40.50-£68 per hour (including holiday pay).

By working on a locum basis you will have the flexibility to choose when you want to work, contributing to a better work-life balance while topping up your current earnings, and an opportunity to increase the range of patients you work with for further CPD.

Chase Medical is a specialist agency working within Primary Care to find both locum and permanent roles for Primary Care Professionals. We offer locum shifts on the day and up to 12 months in advance. By joining our bank you will have exclusive access to all our shifts, both locally and nationwide, with no minimum shift requirements. We can also help you find your next permanent role.

If this sounds like a great opportunity to you APPLY NOW by sending your CV to scott.daley@chase-medical.com or by contacting the Chase Medical offices on 0114 275 7421 and asking for Scott.

If you know any other Primary Care Professional looking for work let us know and you could earn yourself up to £500.