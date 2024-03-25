Registered Nurse (Pre Assessment)

Pre-Operative Assessment Nurse

Pre-Operative Assessment Nurse | POA | Registered Nurse | Southend | Part Time.

Spire Wellesley has an exciting new opportunity for a Pre-Operative Assessment Nurse to join our well established team on a full-time basis, working 37.5 hours per week.

Spire Wellesley offers comprehensive private hospital services in a comfortable and relaxed environment to patients from across Essex. We believe it's our people that really set us apart, from the very best medical professionals, to our attentive and highly experienced support staff.

The Wellesley has 3 Theatres (2 laminar flow) and an endoscopy unit, a 33 bedded Surgical Ward covering a wide variety of specialties including Orthopaedics, Bariatrics, General Surgery, Vascular, Plastics, Gynae, Ophthalmology, Spinal, Urology and ENT. We have recently completed a Theatre refurbishment to further upgrade our theatre environment and bringing cutting edge technology to our hospital.

Duties and responsibilities:

This is a key patient safety role within Spire - The post holder will work as part of the Pre-operative assessment (POA) service ensuring safe and effective pre-operative care. Reporting to the POA lead Nurse the post holder is responsible for ensuring the safe assessment of patients

Ideally, they will be able to demonstrate an advanced level of assessment skills with analysis of clinical findings to determine fitness to proceed to surgery.

Who we're looking for:

Be NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

Have a minimum of 2 years Pre-Assessment experience.

Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care

Strong communication skills

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Carly Dack on 07850725333 or email

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications