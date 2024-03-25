For Employers
Senior Care Assistant
The Cinnamon Care Collection
Other
EghamLocation
Egham
17 minutes ago
Posted date
17 minutes ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
Medicine / HealthcareJob category
Medicine / Healthcare

Senior Care Assistant - Night shifts
£14.65 per hour - 48hrs per week
Paid breaks, DBS & company benefits

A Top 20 Care Home Group 2024!

Rivermede Court is a luxurious 80 bed care home that provides stunning surroundings and the very best in care and support.

We are looking for enthusiastic, passionate and reliable Senior Care Assistant to be part of the care team looking after our residential and dementia residents.

Our team members must have a real passion for care and want to work as part of a close-knit team supporting each other, and wanting to promote choice, individuality and independence to our residents at all times.

We are looking to recruit an experienced Senior Carer who holds an NVQ level 3 (or equivalent qualification). You will have supervisory experience, medication administration experience (& relevant qualification) as well as being a supportive mentor to the care assistants.

We offer a comprehensive induction, support and training and encourage career development and can provide variable shift patterns and pre-planned rotas. We offer competitive hourly pay, paid breaks, uniform and paid DBS along with additional company benefits.

The Cinnamon Care Collection are determined to be the difference - are you?


