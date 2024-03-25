Bank Echo Sonographer

Spire Thames Valley are looking for an Echo Sonographer to join their team on the bank to help support with the development of a Cardiology Outpatient Service. This is an exciting opportunity to join one of the leading private healthcare providers in the UK in shaping a new service.

Spire Thames Valley located in Slough provides the highest standard of private healthcare to patients from Berkshire and the surrounding areas. The hospital has a 38-bedded ward with 2 theatres, Endoscopy suite and 10 outpatient consultation rooms. Our modern hospital has a full multi-disciplinary medical team onsite.

Duties and responsibilities

Assess patient's health and wellbeing across a complex and changing caseload.

Plan deliver and evaluate care to meet individual's health and wellbeing needs

Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information.

Develop own knowledge and skills and those of others.

Promotes best practice in health and safety and security.

Contribute to the implementation of new cardiac services.

Contribute to quality improvement.

Promote people's equality, diversity and rights

Apply technology for measurement, monitoring and treatment.

Acknowledge the risk of Healthcare Associated Infections (HCAI) and understand own responsibility as agreed with line manager in the prevention and control of HCAI.