Bank Cardiac Physiologist | Flexible Working | Spire Thames Valley | Slough | Competitive hourly rate

Spire Thames Valley are looking for a Cardiac Physiologist to join their team on the bank to help support with the development of a Cardiology Outpatient Service. This is an exciting opportunity to join one of the leading private healthcare providers in the UK in shaping a new service.

Spire Thames Valley located in Slough provides the highest standard of private healthcare to patients from Berkshire and the surrounding areas. The hospital has a 38-bedded ward with 2 theatres, Endoscopy suite and 10 outpatient consultation rooms. Our modern hospital has a full multi-disciplinary medical team onsite.

Duties and responsibilities

Develop practice in the assessment of health and wellbeing needs

Develop practice in addressing individual's health and wellbeing needs

Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information.

Develop knowledge and practice in own area of work.

Develop a working environment and culture that actively improves health, safety and security.

Develop and improve services

Improve quality.

Enable people to exercise their rights and promote equality and diversity.

Lead others in the development of knowledge and work practices Apply technology for measurement, monitoring and treatment

Plan, monitor and quality assure the application of technology for measurement, monitoring and treatment

Acknowledge the risk of Healthcare Associated Infections (HCAI) and understand own responsibility as agreed with line manager in the prevention and control of HCAI.

Who we're looking for

Higher National Certificate in Medical Physics and Physiological Measurement.

Advanced Life Support Qualification

Experience in all angiography procedures with some theoretical clinical knowledge of cardiology patients. Working Hours: Ad hoc - to support the cardiology outpatient service

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Access to our Spire Healthcare pension

Access to Blue Light Card discounts

Smartspending discounts, Gym Discounts, Wellbeing Centre access via 'Spire for You'

Free uniform and DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Charlotte Oliver on

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications