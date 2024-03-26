Ward Sister/Charge Nurse | Private Hospital | Surgical Wards | Competitive Salary | Full Time | Tunbridge Wells | £3,000 Joining Bonus (subject to T&C's)

Spire Tunbridge Wells have an exciting opportunity for a Ward Sister/charge Nurse to join their team on a permanent basis, working full time hours. We are looking to recruit an experienced Ward sister/Charge Nurse looking to develop in their career and wanting to join our experienced and friendly team. You will work with a supportive team that includes nurses, senior nurses and senior management, ensuring teams deliver effective patient care by providing excellent clinical and managerial leadership. Training and development opportunities offered and funded.

Spire Tunbridge Wells Hospital offers world-class care and is part of one of the UK's most respected private hospital groups. We offer fast access to high-quality healthcare, from consultations and advanced diagnostics to personalised treatments and expert aftercare.

Duties and responsibilities:

Manage the assessment, planning, implementation and evaluation of planned care for patients

Display effective management of clinical teams, in a safe and caring environment, in the most efficient and clinically effective way

Support the Ward Manager and Head of Clinical Services in the overall management of the healthcare environment.

Develop own knowledge and practice and assist others to continually professionally develop

Lead others in the development of knowledge, ideas, and work practices

Develop and improve services

Who we're looking for:

Must be in a Band 6 position

Experience of working at Sister/Charge Nurse level in a Surgical unit

Qualified Nurse who holds a valid NMC registration with no restrictions or conditions

Substantial post-registration CPD in management and other clinically related subjects would be advantageous

Minimum of 5 years nursing experience gained within acute settings

Excellent communication skills

Someone who can lead by example.

Autonomous decision maker

Strong Leadership/coordinator skills

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.