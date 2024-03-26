Senior Staff Nurse - Wards

Senior Staff Nurse | Private Hospital | Competitive Salary | Permanent / Full-Time | Tunbridge Wells | £3,000 Joining Bonus (subject to T&C's)

Spire Tunbridge Wells Hospital is looking for an experienced Senior Staff Nurse to join our dynamic and forward thinking nursing team. The successful candidate will work as part of our Surgical Nursing team on the ward.

If you are looking for that next step in your nursing career this is a great opportunity for you to expand your knowledge and develop your skills as lots of training and development opportunities are available.

Spire Tunbridge Wells Hospital offers world-class care and is part of one of the UK's most respected private hospital groups. We offer fast access to high-quality healthcare, from consultations and advanced diagnostics to personalised treatments and expert aftercare.

Duties and responsibilities

Ability to lead and coordinate on daily basis.

Troubleshoot and raise concerns to the Ward Manager

Support the nursing team and students

Delegate work to others.

Competent to make safe discharge decisions working with our consultant team

Carry out individualised nursing care and procedures to the highest standards complying with hospital policies and procedures at all times

Carry out any other duties delegated by the Ward Manager / team leader for the proper and efficient care of the patient's and the smooth running of the department

Who we're looking for:

Be NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

Have a minimum of 1 year senior nursing experience

Ward experience is desirable for this position

Excellent communication skills, along with being organised and can showcase excellent patient care.

Strong leadership skills

Autonomous decision maker.

Working Hours: 37.5 hrs per week internal rotation Monday to Sunday

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 100 retailers

Annual Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.



Our Values



We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.



Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications