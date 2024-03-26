Full Time Night Nurse

We are looking to grow our nursing team by offering an excellent salary to a Registered General Nurse (RGN) or Registered Mental Nurse (RMN) who can promote individual independence, dignity, and respect by delivering the highest possible standards of care to the people living at Gibraltar Nursing Home based in Monmouth, South Wales.

Our Values:

Values give our life meaning, give us purpose. Knowing what our values are can guide our behaviour and help us understand the difference between right and wrong.

Here we share our core values with you, and if you feel you have the same or similar values, then please make contact for details on the benefits of joining our Monmouth team:

EXCELLENCE - to consistently strive to achieve the highest possible objective standard.

PEOPLE DRIVEN - the experience people have when they engage with our community.

INTEGRITY – to do the right thing, even when no one is looking.

COMPASSION - to act with empathy and understanding.

The King of Rock once said, “values are like fingerprints, nobody’s are the same, but you leave them all over everything you do”. Elvis Presley is still regarded as one of the most significant cultural icons of the 20th century.

Benefits:

Excellent Hourly Rate

Paid breaks!

Complimentary meals

Bank Holiday Enhancement

Free DBS

Unlimited access to our Refer a Friend bonus scheme

Full-time working pattern, part-time working pattern and bank hours are offered

Automatic enrolment into our pension scheme

Relocation assistance offered

A fully funded, CPD accredited training programme like no other

A 24/7 specialist welfare help line for guidance, support and general health questions

Experience: