Staff Nurse - Ward

Registered Nurse - Part time 22.5 hours a week | Surgical Wards | Spire Cheshire Hospital, Warrington | Surgical Experience Desired

Spire Cheshire Hospital are looking for an experienced and dedicated Registered Nurse to join their Surgical Ward team on a part time basis.

At Spire Cheshire Hospital, we provide outstanding personalised care for our patients and are extremely proud to be rated as Outstanding by the Care Quality Commission (CQC). We offer fast access to expert healthcare, from consultations and diagnosis to treatment and aftercare.

Duties and responsibilities:

You will actively promote best practice and contribute towards quality improvements

You will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload.

Assist in the delivery of care to meet the individuals' health and wellbeing needs.

Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information.

Develop own knowledge and skills and that of others.

Promote best practice in health and safety and security.

Assist in maintaining and developing services.

Who we're looking for:

Be NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care

Ability to multi-task

Strong communication skills

Able to carry out wound dressings

Surgical Ward experience

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package, which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Laura Irving at or call 07710 855095

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications