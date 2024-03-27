Registered Nurse

Registered General Nurse Wards | Flexible rota | Spire Bristol | Full Time, Permanent | Competitive pay plus fantastic benefits | Free Parking



Spire Bristol Hospital have a fantastic opportunity and looking to recruit a Registered General Nurse to join our team. Training and development opportunities are offered.

In this role you will be required to work a mixture of days and nights.



Duties and responsibilities:

- Responsible for providing a range of support services to the Nurses and Consultants during procedures including:

- Maintenance of quality care delivery

- Liaising and networking with other departments across the hospital

- Work as a part of a team assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload

- You will actively promote best practice and contribute towards quality improvements



Who we're looking for:

- Be NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

- Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care

- Able to lead clinics

- Ability to multi-task

- Strong communication skills

- Able to carry out wound dressings

- Phlebotomy skills (desirable as training can be given)

- Surgical Ward experience preferred, however Induction process in place for newly qualified nurses



Benefits:

- We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance