Theatre Practitioner

Perioperative Practitioner | Theatres | Private Hospital | Full-time, Permanent | Chatham | £3,000 Joining Bonus (subject to T&C's)
Spire Alexandra are looking for an enthusiastic and dynamic Perioperative Practitioner ideally with experience in Major Orthopaedic but we are happy to hear from any experienced practitioner to join their team. This is an exciting opportunity to gain experience in one of the UK's leading Private Healthcare Providers.
Duties and responsibilities
Working as part of this friendly and supportive team you can expect to assist patients undergoing a variety of elective procedures including ENT, neurological, orthopaedic, laparoscopic, ophthalmic, gynaecology and urology.
- Assist in scrubbing for Consultant led surgeries that vary in complexity and specialism, such as orthopedics, cosmetics, gynae and ENT to name a few.
- You will assess patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload.
- Develop care plans that are appropriate to the patient, taking into consideration the care pathway, perioperative risks and their wellbeing.
Who we're looking for
An interest in development and progression is encouraged and reinforced, offering the opportunity to complete the surgical first assist course and specialise within the surgical areas on offer. Our onsite education team will keep you up to date with BLS and ILS and you will be provided with your ALS training.
- Registered Nurse with an anaesthetic qualification
- Operating Department Practitioner with anaesthetic experience
- Experience of working in teams and with minimum supervision
- ODP qualification
- HCPC or NMC registration
- At least 2 years scrub experience
Working Hours: 08.00-20.30 Monday-Friday / 08.00-18.00 Saturday / On-Call when required
Contract Type: Permanent
Benefits
We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
- Free Bupa wellness screening
- Private medical insurance
- Life assurance
We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave.
Our Values
We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:
- Driving clinical excellence
- Doing the right thing
- Caring is our passion
- Keeping it simple
- Delivering on our promises
- Succeeding and celebrating together
Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.
Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.
For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.