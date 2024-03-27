ACP/ANP

Sheffield

A forward thinking and Good CQC rated Primary Care Centre based in Sheffield (South Yorkshire) is looking to hire an ACP/ANP on a permanent part-time basis. The centre is looking for someone to offer 30 hours p/week on a permanent basis. The successful candidate will hold a Prescribing qualification and come from either Nursing, Pharmacy or Paramedic backgrounds. Day to day duties will include Assess, Diagnose, Treat & Refer, Minor Illness, Long Term Conditions, On the Day Appointments and much more.

What's on Offer?

Up to £60,000 FTE (DoE & Skills)

5 Weeks Annual Leave + Bank Holidays

NHS Pension

Extra Days Leave for Work Anniversary

Special and Significant Event Leave

Parking On-site

Indemnity Fees Paid Annually

Learning and Development

Enhanced Maternity/Paternity Support

Financial Support for Training

Eye Care Scheme

Cycle to Work Scheme

Good CQC

The successful candidate will be based within an Urgent Care Centre (UCC) which sees around 75,000 patients on a yearly basis. The UCC also utilises System One.

How to Apply:

If you are interested in this role and would like some more information, then please contact Harjit on 0114 275 7421. Alternatively send your up-to-date CV to Harjit.singh@chase-medical.com.

Chase Medical is a market leader that specialises in primary care and provides clinical staffing to over 50% of GP surgeries across the UK. If this role is not for you, please pass on our details to other primary care staff and if placed, you can earn up to £500!