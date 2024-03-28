Practice Nurse, Oxford

If you are a Practice Nurse in Oxford or the surrounding area, Chase Medical wants to hear from you!

We are currently offering flexible and well-paid locum opportunities in Primary Care for experienced Practice Nurses that are looking to supplement their current income, or to support another clinical team and try out a new work environment.

Practices Nurses working with Chase Medical get paid the great rate of £28 - £47 per hour, including holiday pay, and can tailor the shifts they take on to their own schedule. We have a no minimum hours booking policy which means that you can pick when and how much you work!

We are looking for Practice Nurses with recent experience within General Practice and qualifications in Cytology, Immunisations and Chronic Disease management.

Does that sound like you?

If so, you can call Ana on 0114 275 7421 or send your CV

Alternatively, if you are interested in permanent work instead, you can still get in touch! We have a dedicated team of highly experienced consultants who will work hard to find the most suitable place for you and negotiate on your behalf.

Know someone else that might be interested in locum or permanent opportunities? You can earn up to £500 for each successful referral.

About Chase Medical

Chase Medical is the leading Primary Care recruitment agency that provides work opportunities for medical professionals such as Nurse Practitioners, Practice Nurses and HCAs, as well as non-clinical staff such as Medical Receptionists. We work with nearly 60% of GP surgeries nationwide, with many advertising their available positions exclusively through us.

Interested in gaining access to those opportunities? Call Ana on 0114 275 7421, or email ana.bogdanova@gmail,.com to discuss those further.