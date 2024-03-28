Practice Nurse, Southampton

Are you a Practice Nurse able to commute to Southampton, interested in boosting your income and regaining your work/life balance? Chase Medical has locum opportunities at the great rate of £28 - £47 per hour, including holiday pay, and we offer flexible hours that ensure you can create your own rota!

We are currently on the lookout for Practice Nurses who have at least 6 months experience in a GP surgery within the last 2 years, and are qualified and confident in seeing patients for Cytology, Flu Vaccinations, Baby Immunisations and Chronic Disease management.

If that sounds like you, registering with us is the way to go! By joining our bank of experienced and motivated medical professionals, you will:

Gain access to a large bank of shifts - we work with nearly 60 percent of GP practices across the UK and many of them have chosen to advertise their positions exclusively through Chase Medical

- we work with nearly 60 percent of GP practices across the UK and many of them have chosen to advertise their positions through Chase Medical Increase your experience in a new clinical environment - you can always book into clinics to keep up with skills that you rarely get a chance to practice or enhance your current skillset

- you can always book into clinics to keep up with skills that you rarely get a chance to practice or enhance your current skillset Support centres - with your knowledge and experience you can help centres that are under a lot of pressure and require extra staff

We also have a dedicated team of permanent recruitment experts that can support you in finding the most suitable permanent place.

Interested? You can call Ana on 0114 275 7421 or send your CV to ana.bogdanova@chase-medical.com to discuss our opportunities further.

Working with Chase Medical

You will have a dedicated consultant who will be there to guide you through the registration process and beyond - from having a quick chat with you to learn about your skills and work preferences, to finding you the work you want.

As the leading Primary Care recruitment agency, we at Chase Medical have a passionate team that takes pride in our strong relationships with our staff members and our ability to support them in finding both permanent and locum work.

Know someone else that might be interested? You can earn up to £500 for each successful referral.