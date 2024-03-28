Clinical Support Worker (CSW)

Clinical Support Worker | Wards / Outpatient | Private Healthcare | Permanent | Full time | Chatham
Spire Alexandra Hospital has a great opportunity for an enthusiastic and hard-working individual to join their Surgical Ward or Outpatient Department as a Clinical Support Worker. The successful candidate will work alongside our Registered Nurses to provide pre and post-operative care for a variety of patients.
This role includes working early/lates/nights and weekends
NVQ Level 3 is desirable for this role or previous experience working in a clinical setting.
Spire The Alexandra Hospital offers world-class care and is part of one of the UK's most respected private hospital groups. We offer fast access to high-quality healthcare, from consultations and advanced diagnostics to personalised treatments and expert aftercare.
Duties and responsibilities
- Assisting the team in the provision of exemplary patient care
- Contributing to the support and monitoring of patients
- Identifying and reporting any significant changes that might affect the patient's health and well-being to the appropriate person
- Assisting with the movement of patients in line with hospital policies
Who we're looking for
- Previous experience of working as an HCA / CSW (or equivalent) in a clinical environment is essential
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills are essential
- NVQ Level 3 is desirable
- Experience in the following: ECGs, taking blood/blood pressures and patient observations
Benefits:
We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
- Free Bupa wellness screening
- Private medical insurance
- Life assurance
- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park
We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.
Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.
For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.
Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications