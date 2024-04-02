Registered Nurse

Registered General Nurse Wards | Flexible rota | Spire Bristol | Full Time, Permanent | Competitive pay plus fantastic benefits | Free Parking
Spire Bristol Hospital have a fantastic opportunity and looking to recruit a Registered General Nurse to join our team. Training and development opportunities are offered.
In this role you will be required to work a mixture of days and nights.
Duties and responsibilities:
- Responsible for providing a range of support services to the Nurses and Consultants during procedures including:
- Maintenance of quality care delivery
- Liaising and networking with other departments across the hospital
- Work as a part of a team assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload
- You will actively promote best practice and contribute towards quality improvements
Who we're looking for:
- Be NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions
- Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care
- Able to lead clinics
- Ability to multi-task
- Strong communication skills
- Able to carry out wound dressings
- Phlebotomy skills (desirable as training can be given)
- Surgical Ward experience preferred, however Induction process in place for newly qualified nurses
Benefits:
- We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
- Free Bupa wellness screening
- Private medical insurance
- Life assurance