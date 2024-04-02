Bank Healthcare Assistant - Outpatients and Pre-Assessment

Bank Healthcare Assistant | Outpatients and Pre-Operative Assessment | Spire Fylde Coast | Blackpool
Spire Fylde Coast are looking for motivated and experienced Healthcare Assistants to join their Bank across the hospital's Outpatients and Pre-Operative Assessment departments on a flexible basis.
Duties and responsibilities
- Assisting the Outpatient and Pre-assessment team in the provision of exemplary patient care
- Contributing to the support and monitoring of patients
- Identifying and reporting any significant changes that might affect the patient's health and well-being to the appropriate person
- Assisting with the movement of patients in line with hospital policies
Who we're looking for
- Previous experience of working as an HCA (or equivalent) in a clinical environment
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills are essential
- NVQ Level 3 is desirable but not essential
- Experience in the following: ECGs, taking blood/blood pressures and patient observations
Contract Type: Bank
Benefits
Bank Colleagues
We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave
- Bank colleagues are paid weekly
- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park
- Access to Spire Healthcare pension
- Free uniform
- Free DBS
- Full induction, including mandatory training updates
- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts
- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist resourcing team.
Our Values
We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:
- Driving clinical excellence
- Doing the right thing
- Caring is our passion
- Keeping it simple
- Delivering on our promises
- Succeeding and celebrating together
Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.
Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.
For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Laura Irving on or 07710855095.