Bank Healthcare Assistant - Outpatients and Pre-Assessment

Bank Healthcare Assistant | Outpatients and Pre-Operative Assessment | Spire Fylde Coast | Blackpool

Spire Fylde Coast are looking for motivated and experienced Healthcare Assistants to join their Bank across the hospital's Outpatients and Pre-Operative Assessment departments on a flexible basis.

Duties and responsibilities

Assisting the Outpatient and Pre-assessment team in the provision of exemplary patient care

Contributing to the support and monitoring of patients

Identifying and reporting any significant changes that might affect the patient's health and well-being to the appropriate person

Assisting with the movement of patients in line with hospital policies

Who we're looking for

Previous experience of working as an HCA (or equivalent) in a clinical environment

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills are essential

NVQ Level 3 is desirable but not essential

Experience in the following: ECGs, taking blood/blood pressures and patient observations

Contract Type: Bank

Benefits

Bank Colleagues

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist resourcing team.

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Laura Irving on or 07710855095.