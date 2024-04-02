MRI Radiographer | Bristol | Competitive salary dependant on experience plus fantastic benefits | Full Time

Spire Bristol Hospital have an excellent opportunity for a MRI Radiographer, who is eager to progress within the private sector, to join our fantastic team on a full time basis working 37.5 hours per week.

With 76 beds, 5 operating theatres, and the only private hospital in the South West with an Intensive Care Unit, Spire Bristol Hospital has been providing excellent care, expertise and knowledge in a supportive and progressive environment for over 32 years.

Working hours - you will work 3 shifts per week on a rota 7.15am-8.15pm

Duties and responsibilities:

- To provide highly skilled and specialised MRI and CT imaging for patients within the Imaging department.

- To ensure the team delivers effective imaging by providing appropriate clinical leadership, managerial leadership and educational and development expertise.

- The Hospital covers a wide variety of surgical procedures including Cardiac, Spinal and Orthopaedics. You will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload, assisting in the delivery of care to meet the patient's needs

- You will actively promote best practice and contribute towards quality improvements, collect collate and organise data, interpret all of the information and make a justifiable assessment, making this available to relevant others. In-house training and development available.

Who we're looking for:

- Be HCPC registered - your registration should not have any restrictions or conditions

- Must have a minimum of 1 year MRI experience.

- Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care

- Strong communication skills

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package, which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

If you require further information regarding this vacancy please email Mark Ballard

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications