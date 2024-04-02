Senior General Radiographer/Deputy Team Lead

Senior Radiographer / Deputy Team Leader | Spire Fylde Hospital | Full time | Competitive Salary

Spire Fylde Hospital is looking for a Senior Radiographer / Deputy Team Leader to work as part of a team delivering high quality, efficient radiographic service. The Senior Radiographer will provide highly skilled and specialised imaging for patients, to make informed decisions on the diagnostic imaging required and to demonstrate a professional, caring and responsible approach. They will also act in the absence of the Imaging Manager.

Duties and responsibilities:

Provide highly skilled and specialised imaging for patients and to make informed decisions on the diagnostic imaging required

To work to a high professional standard and provide assistance, training and guidance to others, mainly to radiographers, helpers and students in order to maintain these standards

To take responsibility for the day to day running of the area as required

Responsible for the standard of own imaging work and that of other supervised radiographers and students

Administer IV contrast (according to Spire protocol)

Ensure that an efficient throughput of patient examinations is achieved

Ensure that patients are cared for in the department especially in their own area of work. To communicate to patients and others any delays likely to affect them, and within the standards set by the HPC to describe examination findings

Check patient's details prior to examination and ensuring that such details are present and correct on the request form/computer

Ensure that, on completion of examination, the patient is informed how they will get their results and that they may leave and arrangements are made for transport if necessary. Films should be sent to the clinician for reporting

Ensure that radiation safety measures are being observed within the limits of the procedure being carried out and that his/her own standard of Radiation Protection is in accordance with the "Ionising Radiation Regulations 1999", IR(ME)R 2000 and any other relevant legislation

Ensure that all images are properly identified with patients name, side examined, date of examination. Films should be in the patient's PACS folder

Who we're looking for

You will hold a Diploma or Degree in Radiography and be registered with the HCPC

You will need to possess strong communication skills and have a good standard of IT

Previous experience within private healthcare is desirable, but not essential

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact

Closing date: 30/04/2024. In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications