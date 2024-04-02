Cancer Services Manager | Dunedin Spire Hospital, Reading | Competitive Salary plus fantastic benefits | Permanent | Full Time



Spire Dunedin Hospital in Reading are now recruiting an experienced Cancer Services Manager.

To provide exemplary care for cancer patients undergoing cancer treatment and investigations, or inpatient care within Spire Dunedin.

Lead specialist in the area of SACT providing specialist education and support.

To ensure the wider cancer team and Clinical Nurse Specialists deliver effective quality care and adhere to safety compliance for patients with cancer by providing excellent clinical and managerial leadership.

Duties and responsibilities

Develop practice in the assessment of health and well-being needs within cancer services within Spire Healthcare Develop practice in the assessment of health and well-being needs within cancer services Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information across cancer services Develop own knowledge and practice and assist others to continually professionally develop across cancer services Develop a working environment and culture that actively improves health, safety and security Develop strategies and policies for cancer services Improve quality & safety compliance Lead others in the development of knowledge, ideas and work practice within cancer care Delegate work to others Undertake Human Resource activities for all members of the team

Who we're looking for

Essential Registered Nurse with the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC).

A relevant Degree, or demonstrable experience working at this level.

Qualified in venepuncture and cannulation and the use of CVAD's.

Qualified in the Safe handling and administration of SACT (accredited course) with evidence of regular competency assessment.

Competence across a range of cancer nursing, management and leadership skills supported by professional and clinical knowledge acquired through Nursing and Midwifery Council registration and further education and development specific to SACT delivery and cancer care.

Evidence of a working understanding of both elements of cancer care, solid tumour and haematology.

Evidence of substantial post registration continual professional development in management and clinically related cancer studies.

Recognised qualification and competency in the delivery of SACT.

Nursing and Midwifery Council registration

Evidence of ongoing revalidation to the NMC

Working in teams as in a lead or manager role

Work with within a nurse led environment as lead

Experience of applying clinical reasoning skills to a range of complex and varied patient case mixes in individuals with a cancer diagnosis.

Clear experience of working with a Oncology Consultant group.

Proficient in the administration of bolus and infusional chemotherapy

Possess the mandatory training requirements as detailed above, including infection control and health and safety competencies.

Demonstrate principles of accountable practice

English language to IELTS 7.0 (where applicable)

Passion for Patients

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Free onsite parking

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Mark Ballard

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

