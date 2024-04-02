Bank Registered Nurse

Bank Staff Nurse | Surgical Wards | Competitive pay | Bristol | Shift based | Free onsite parking

Spire Bristol Hospital has an exciting opportunity for a Bank Staff Nurse to join their close knit and friendly Ward team. The successful applicant will work with a variety of surgical patients ranging from general surgery to highly complex cases.

With 76 beds, 5 operating theatres, and the only private hospital in the South West with an Intensive Care Unit, Spire Bristol Hospital has been providing excellent care, expertise and knowledge in a supportive and progressive environment for over 32 years.

Duties and responsibilities:

- You will be working across a large ward with private ensuite rooms providing post-surgical care to patients

- Take the patient through their full hospital stay - from admittance to release

- The opportunity to grow and develop with the team and hospital

- Taking part in clinical skills training to empower you to feel confident in providing effective care for a wide variety of specialisms

- Working on a ratio of 1 nurse to 5 or 6 patients giving you the time to give complete care to your patients

Who we're looking for:

- Current NMC registered - with no restrictions on your practice

- Surgical Ward experience would be ideal; however, we are open to any acute care experience

- Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care

- Strong communication skills

- Flexibility to work rotation of days and nights

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

If you require further information regarding this vacancy you can email Mark Ballard

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications