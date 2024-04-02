Registered Nurse - Outpatients

Staff Nurse | Outpatients| Band 5 depending on experience | Blackpool | Full Time

Spire Fylde Coast have an exciting opportunity for an experienced Outpatients Nurse to join their team on a Permanent basis.

As one of the United Kingdom's largest coastal resort, Blackpool has plenty to offer its residents - it's not just a good place to work; it's a great place to live. In addition to its bustling centre and historic seafront, the town is world famous for its many attractions, including the famous Blackpool Tower. Blackpool also offers a number of scenic cycling routes round our local parks and across the surrounding countryside, as well as boasting panoramic views of the coast on its picturesque Promenade. Further afield, Blackpool also benefits from less than three-hour connections via rail to Edinburgh in the north and London in the south.

Duties and responsibilities

The provision of exemplary planned care for patients and assisting in the management and organisation of care provision in a range of hospital settings.

To work in tandem with the Consultants.

To chaperone and assist Consultants during patient examinations and any minor surgical procedures.

You will be joining a well-established team, who have a strong working environment and will have access to numerous training opportunities that will enable you to further develop your potential.

Who we're looking for

Be NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

Ideally have Wound care, Dressings, Phlebotomy experience

Have been employed in surgical or outpatients' settings

Excellent communication skills, along with being organised and can showcase excellent patient care.

Working Hours: 37.5 Hours



Contract Type: Permanent

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Our Values



We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing Date: 30/04/2024 If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Laura Irving on or 0771855095