Orthopaedic Scrub Practitioner | Orthopaedics | Theatres | Competitive Salary plus Fantastic Benefits | Reading



Spire Dunedin are now recruiting for an Orthopaedic Scrub Practitioner to join their warm and friendly team on a full or part time basis. This is a fantastic opportunity for anyone looking to further their career as Spire can offer training opportunities such as Surgical First Assistant.



At Spire Dunedin Hospital, we provide outstanding personalised care for our patients and are extremely proud to be rated as Good by the Care Quality Commission (CQC). We offer fast access to expert healthcare, from consultations and diagnosis to treatment and aftercare.



Working hours and days - 37.5 hrs per week - 3 days x 10 hours and 1x 7.5 on a rota



Duties and responsibilities:

Working as part of this friendly and supportive team you can expect to assist patients undergoing a variety of elective procedures. There will be focus on orthopaedics but will also include ENT, laparoscopic, ophthalmic, Dental and U rology.

- You will be required to support the senior staff ensuring high standards of effective care are delivered to all patients within the Theatre suite, whilst maintaining communication within the team

- You will also need to prepare an operating theatre for surgery in relation to instrumentation, equipment and supplies required for specific operative procedures, ensuring waste is kept to a minimum

- You will be required to perform scrub duties



Who we're looking for:

- Qualified ODP or Nurse

- NMC or HCPC registered with no restrictions on your pin.

- Have been employed in a surgical/Theatre setting.

- You will be highly motivated and used to working in challenging but rewarding environment.



Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

oyees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.



Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Mark Ballard

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.

