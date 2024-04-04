Clinical Pharmacist

East London

A PCN based in East London comprising of 4 sites is looking to hire a Clinical Pharmacist to join the team on a permanent basis. All 4 sites are located in and around Bethnal Green and the total list size across the 4 sites is around 50,000 patients. The successful candidate will hold an Independent Prescribing qualification. Day to day duties will include Medicine Management, Medication Reviews, Medicine Optimisation, Clinical Audits and Long Term Conditions. The PCN is open to both full-time and part-time applicants. Applicants who can offer full-time hours will have the opportunity to work 2 days on a remote basis.

What's on Offer?

Up to £56,000 (DoE & Skills)

6 Weeks Annual Leave + Bank Holidays

NHS Pension

Cycle to Work Scheme

Training & Development Opportunities

Gym Discount

Occupational Sick Pay Entitlement

Car Lease Scheme

Hybrid Working

If you are interested in this role or would like more information, then please contact Harjit on 0114 275 7421. Alternatively send your CV to Harjit.singh@chase-medical.com.

Chase Medical is a market leader that specialises in primary care and provides clinical staffing to over 50% of GP surgeries across the UK. If this role is not for you, please pass on our details to other primary care staff and if placed, you can earn up to £500!