Bank Surgical First Assistant | Theatre | Competitive Salary | Wrexham | Flexible working

We have an exciting opportunity for an experienced Surgical First Assistant to join our Temporary Staffing Bank.

Spire Yale Hospital is one of North Wales's leading private hospitals and we take pride in delivering high-quality care. We offer fast access to consultations with specialists in a wide range of treatments, supported by advanced imaging and diagnostic technology.

Duties and responsibilities

Provide surgical first assistance for consultant led surgeries that vary in complexity and specialism, such as orthopaedics and laparoscopy to name a few.

Who we're looking for:

Qualified Surgical First Assistant or equivalent

Experience across a range of specialties including orthopaedics and laparoscopy working in the SFA role

Have been employed/trained in a surgical/theatre setting.

You will be highly motivated and used to working in challenging but rewarding environment.

Benefits

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave

Free Car Parking

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Laura Irving at laura.irving@spirehealthcare.com

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

