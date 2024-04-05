2nd Chef

£13.63 per hour plus company benefits

Full time - Sociable hours!



A Top 20 Care Home Group 2024!



Sunnybank House is a luxurious residential and dementia 60 bedded care home located in Eastleigh.



We are looking for someone who is both energetic and passionate about providing exceptional food. Working from a variety of menus created by the Head Chef, you will ensure that mealtimes are a highlight of our residents' days by ordering, preparing and serving appetizing freshly produced food, from local suppliers where possible, whilst maintaining the highest standards of cleanliness and health and safety.



We aim to provide a fine dining experience with varied choices for every mealtime but also providing all catering for private events for our residents.



Working in a spacious, exceptionally well equipped kitchen, you will need to be hard working, professional and reliable. Our Chef is looking for someone who has at least 2 year's catering experience, ideally Chef de Partie level with NVQ 2/3.



You will need to have the passion to work with the catering team showcasing innovative and fine dining standard of food. You will be mentored and trained further by the Head Chef and encouraged to contribute to the kitchen's ideas and menus.

