Hospital administrator | Spire Alexandra | Chatham | Permanent | Part Time

Spire Alexandra Hospital have an excellent opportunity for a Hospital Administrator to join them on a permanent part time basis. You will be working within the Hospital across various departments, as well as being utilised for your customer service and organisational skills across various other departments within the hospital.

Duties

To provide day to day patient administration support within designated areas as required ensuring that daily tasks are completed to a high level of service both to internal and external customers

To provide administration cover as required across the hospital including but not limited to reception, wards, medical records and business admin in line with the ever changing business need

To provide admin support as required to clinical, finance and sales team as required

To provide admin support as required to support the management of Medical Records in accordance with Spire Policy, incorporating efficient filing processes, access to records and adherence to audit requirements

To support an effective booking process in SAP/ Hospital Management System to process the completion of patient pathway from referral to discharge including any admin associated with referral management, waiting list management, pre-op and discharge

Undertake daily task lists for any administration department

Use of RIS and /or associated clinical systems

Who we're looking for

Strong admin experience is essential

Excellent customer service skills

Polite with good attention to detail

A team player

Strong computer skills

Works well in a pressured environment

Hours: This is a permanent part-time position working 16 hours per week with a mixture of day, evening and weekend cover.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Tim Lincoln-Shaw

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

