Biomedical Scientist| Bristol | Full time- 37.5 hours|Competitive pay plus fantastic benefits |Free on-site parking



Spire Bristol is recruiting for a Biomedical Scientist to join the team.



To join a multi-disciplinary laboratory medicine team at Spire Healthcare in the Durdham Down area of Bristol, offering a core on-site service in blood sciences and blood transfusion to our hospitals patients. Candidates should be HCPC registered and willing to support a remunerated weekend & on call service following multidisciplinary training.



Duties and responsibilities -

- Plan, analyse, assess and report pathology investigations.

- Plan, monitor and quality assure the application of technology for measuring and monitoring pathology investigations.

- Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information.

- Develop own knowledge and skills and that of others.

- Promote best practice.

- Assist in maintaining and developing services.

- Contribute to quality improvement



Who we're looking for -

- Degree qualified or equivalent which would allow individual to be eligible for Associate Membership of the Institute of Biomedical Sciences.

- Biomedical Scientist with the Health & Care Professions Council.

- Working within a performance driven culture while maintaining safe standards.

- Flexible work processes



Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Mark Ballard

