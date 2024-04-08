Pharmacy Dispenser | Spire Hartswood | Full Time | Occasional Saturdays | Brentwood | Competitive Salary

Spire Hartswood Hospital are looking for a Pharmacy Dispenser to join their warm and friendly team on a full-time basis. Training to become a Pharmacy Technician available.

Spire Hartswood Hospital is a 49 bed hospital with 4 theatres and offers a comprehensive range of services and facilities. Our vision is to be recognised as a world class healthcare business bringing together the best people who are dedicated to developing excellent clinical environments and delivering the highest quality patient care.

Spire Hartswood Hospital holds a long-standing reputation for providing high quality, comprehensive private hospital care. Our facilities are excellent, and the hospital is staffed by a valued team of highly skilled professionals. We provide a dynamic and stimulating environment.

Duties and responsibilities:

As a Pharmacy dispenser, you will work in a fast paced Pharmacy Department and be responsible for goods in/goods out, stock taking and ordering. You will also provide some face-to-face drug counselling to our patients from time to time.

Modify and structure data, information, computer records and stock management documents

Assist in delivering pharmaceutical care to meet patient's health and wellbeing needs.

Assist in assessing people's health and wellbeing within the context of their medicines

Develop own knowledge and skills and contribute to the development of others.

Who we're looking for:

Candidate to have completed a Dispensary assistant GPhC accredited course equivalent to NVQ2 qualification.

Ideally 1 years' experience as a Pharmacy Dispenser

Experience working in a busy dispensary either in a hospital environment or from a community pharmacy background

Well organised

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Carly Dack on 07850725333 or email

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.