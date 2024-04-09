Bank Pharmacist
Chatham-Kent
an hour ago
an hour ago
Medicine / Healthcare
Bank Pharmacist | Private Hospital | Competitive Salary | Flexible working | Chatham
Spire Alexandra Hospital has an exciting bank opportunity for a Clinical Pharmacist. This role is ideally suited to someone who is looking for the challenge of delivering a comprehensive pharmacy service within hospital settings.
Our Pharmacists are not solely pharmacy based so you will have the opportunity to interact with patients across various departments to find out their pharmaceutical requirements, review medication history, current prescriptions and relevant clinical data.
Spire Alexandra Hospital offers world-class care and is part of one of the UK's most respected private hospital groups. With a full multidisciplinary medical team, we're specialists in a wide range of treatments. You can get fast access to expert healthcare, from consultations and diagnosis to treatment and aftercare.
Duties and responsibilities
- The provision of an exemplary pharmacy service, in accordance with current legislation, clinical requirements and accepted professional and ethical standards
- The provision of advice and support to consultants, other clinicians and patients whilst ensuring the safe, appropriate and cost-effective use of medicines.
- To advise on the safe management of medicines to the hospital and it's departments, whilst staying compliant with current legislation and professional standards
- Promoting a patient focused multidisciplinary approach to the delivery of an efficient, high quality healthcare service.
Who we're looking for
- Be GPHC registered - your registration should not have any restrictions or conditions
- Have a minimum of 2 years, post-graduation experience in a hospital environment at ward level
- Clinical diploma desirable
- Communication/organised/role model/showcase excellent patient care etc.
Working Hours: Zero-Hour
Contract Type: Bank
Benefits
- Bank colleagues are paid weekly
- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave
- Unsocial Enhancements, dependent upon shift pattern worked (won't be applicable for all)
- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park
- Access to Spire Healthcare pension
- Access to Blue Light Card discounts
- Smartspending discounts (in addition to Blue Light discounts) via 'Spire for You'
- Wellbeing Centre access via 'Spire for You'
- Free uniform
- Free DBS
- Full induction, including mandatory training updates
- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts
- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team
- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave.
Our Values
We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:
- Driving clinical excellence
- Doing the right thing
- Caring is our passion
- Keeping it simple
- Delivering on our promises
- Succeeding and celebrating together
Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.
Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.