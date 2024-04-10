ANP

Hertfordshire (SG6 area)

A Good CQC rated GP Surgery near Hitchin (SG6 area) is looking to hire an ANP to join their team on a permanent full-time basis. The successful candidate will therefore hold a MSc and Prescribing qualification. The practice is also to hearing from Prescribing Paramedics. The practice is ideally looking for someone who comes from a GP/Primary Care background and day to day duties will include: Assess, Diagnose, Treat & Refer, Minor Illness, Long Term Conditions, Clinical Examination and more.

What's on Offer?

Up to £63,500 p/annum (DoE & Skills)

6 Weeks Annual Leave + Bank Holidays

NHS Pension

Free Parking On-site

Good CQC

Supportive Team

Career Progression & Development Opportunities

Potential of 1 Day Remote

Varied Demographic

The surgery utilise System One and hold a list size of around 12,000 patients. The team comprises of Salaried GPs, ANPs, Clinical Pharmacists, Practice Nurses, HCAs and more.

How to Apply;

If you are interested in this role and would like some more information, then please contact Harjit on 0114 275 7421. Alternatively send your CV to harjit.singh@chase-medical.com.

Chase Medical is a market leader that specialises in primary care and provides clinical staffing to over 50% of GP surgeries across the UK. If this role isn't for you, please pass on our details to other primary care staff and if placed, you can earn up to £500!