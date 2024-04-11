Practice Nurse

Loughborough

A Good CQC rated GP Surgery in Loughborough is looking to hire a Practice Nurse on a permanent part-time basis. The practice is looking to offer 15 hours p/week. Day to day duties will include Cytology, Travel Imms, Baby Imms, Chronic Disease and more.

What's on Offer:

Up to £25.60 p/hour (DOE, Skills & AFC)

NHS Pension

6 Weeks Annual Leave + Bank Holidays (pro-rata)

Excellent Work Life Balance

Parking Available

Training & Support Provided

The practice use System One and hold a list size of around 18,000 patients. The demographic of patients varies and mainly comprises of students. The unique demographics of our population means an emphasis on minor illness & injury, sexual health, contraception & travel clinics. This is a 3 Partner Practice and is also made up of Salaried GPs, ANPs, Practice Nurses, Mental Health Practitioners, HCAs and more. This surgery is in the process of becoming a Training Practice.

If you are interested in this role or would like some more information, then please contact Harjit on 0114 275 7421 or send your CV to Harjit.singh@chase-medical.com.

Chase Medical is a market leader that specialises in primary care and provides clinical staffing to over 50% of GP surgeries across the UK. If this role is not for you, please pass on our details to other primary care staff and if placed, you can earn up to £500.