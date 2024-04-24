ANP

Bolton (BL7 postcode)

An Outstanding CQC rated GP Surgery in Bolton (Greater Manchester) is looking to hire an ANP on a permanent basis. The practice are open to both full-time and part-time applications and the successful candidate will possess Primary Care experience. Day to day duties will include: Assess, Diagnose, Treat & Refer, Minor Illness/Injury, Long Term Conditions, Physical Examination and more.

What's on Offer?

Up to £58,000 p/annum (DoE & Skills)

6 Weeks Annual Leave + Bank Holidays

Flexible Hours (between 18 and 37.5)

Designated Parking On-site

NHS Pension

Own Consulting Room

Indemnity Provided

Outstanding CQC

Supportive Team

Career Progression & Development Opportunities

The Practice utilises EMIS Web and is located in an affluent part of Bolton. The list size is around 7,500 patients and the team comprises of GP Partners, Salaried GPs, ANPs, Clinical Pharmacists, Practice Nurses, HCAs and more.

If you or someone you know is interested in this role and would like more information, then please contact Harjit on 0114 275 7421. Alternatively send your CV to Harjit.singh@chase-medical.com.

Chase Medical is a market leader that specialises in primary care and provides clinical staffing to over 50% of GP surgeries across the UK.

If this role is not for you, please pass on our details to other primary care staff and if placed, you can earn up to £500!