GP Practice Pharmacist

A surgery located near Luton is seeking an experienced GP Pharmacist to join their team in a permanent role. The surgery is situated in a purpose-built building that features spacious staff parking and clinical rooms.

The role has up to full-time hours available, with the opportunity for hybrid working arrangements for the right Clinical Pharmacist. As part of this role, you will be required to work independently across three sites. Ideally, the successful candidate will have primary care experience, and hold a GPHC registration.

As a Clinical Pharmacist, you will receive a competitive salary of £48k per annum (negotiable, Depending on experience) 25 days of annual leave (pro-rata), bank holidays off, NHS Pensions, and work in a surgery rated "Good" by the CQC. Additionally, you will benefit from continuous support and development and have access to on-site parking.

This role offers an exciting opportunity to work in a growing team with a supportive Clinical Lead. You will be expected to perform medication reviews, medicine management and optimisation, prescribing, repeat prescriptions, minor illness, and long-term conditions management.

The main-site practice caters to a patient size of just over 6000 patients, and has a mixed patient demographic. They also have a supportive list of GPs, ANPs, Practice Nurses, Nursing Associates, and non-clinical staff to help you get up to speed with their processes.

In return, you'll receive

Band 8A salary

25 days of annual leave (pro-rata)

bank holidays off

NHS Pensions, and work in a surgery rated "Good" by the CQC

Continuous support and development

On-site parking

If you know someone looking for an exciting new career, our referral scheme offers up to £500 for every successful referral.

To apply or learn more about the role, please call me at 0114 275 7421

,or you can email me at olo.muda@chase-medical.com.

About Chase Medical

This role is advertised by Chase Medical, a specialist primary care nursing agency that supplies locum, contract, and permanent work to Nurse Practitioners and Practice Nurses within Primary Care settings. We work alongside you to find your ideal role, and have a dedicated team to find the right role for you and negotiate terms of employment on your behalf.