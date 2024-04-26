Healthcare Assistant with Primary Care Experience - Cirencester

Locum work, hourly pay, flexible hours.

Chase Medical are happy to accept applications for Healthcare Assistants with primary care experience! We're looking to work with Healthcare Assistants in the Cirencester area looking to take on primary care locum shifts.

At Chase Medical we want to ensure that you're given work that suits you. You will be put in touch with one of our expert recruiters who will consider your skills, experience and preferences when sending you locum shifts. We offer our Healthcare Assistants great pay rates ranging from £13 - £20 per hour (inclusive of holiday pay), great for if you're looking to earn some extra income leading into the New Year.

You're also not obligated to take any shifts with us at Chase Medical and can work shifts based on your schedule. If you're looking to work shifts as and when you please or would prefer more continuity with your sessions, you have the freedom to do so! Our locum shifts are bookable up to 12 months in advance.

For a further discussion on how you can benefit from locum shifts, call Rowan on 01142757421 for a quick informal chat on what we can do to help.

Permanent opportunities with Chase Medical:

If you're after a new full or part time role in primary care, then get in touch! At Chase Medical our specialist permanent team can be on hand to help you find that new dream role you're after, assisting you entirely through the recruitment process. Email Rowan at rowan.griffiths@chase-medical.com to be referred to someone on our permanent team.

Healthcare Assistants looking to be successful in their application must have experience within primary care along with some relevant qualifications. Phlebotomy and immunisations being desirable skills.

About Chase Medical:

We're a well-established primary care recruitment agency who work nationwide with primary care centres including GP surgeries, walk in centres and urgent care centres. We work with a variety of clinical and non-clinical staff, providing them with permanent and locum opportunities that they value. To join our bank, you will be invited to one of our short registration chats, granting you access to the shifts local to you. Call Rowan today on 01142757421 to start your journey with us!

Referrals Welcome!

At Chase Medical we are happy to offer a referral scheme where you can be awarded up to £500 for a successful referral! Just get in touch with us on 01142757421 and pass on the details of a friend or colleague you'd like to refer.

We work with numerous staff on our bank including practice nurses, nurse practitioner and other advanced clinical practitioners, healthcare assistants, physician associates and even non-clinical staff including medical receptionists! So please contact us if you know anybody who would love an opportunity such as this.