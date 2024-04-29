Practice Nurse, Gloucester

Practice Nurses of Gloucester- are you looking for well-paid locum work within Primary Care? Chase Medical has a number of Practice Nurse shifts available locally!

Working with Chase Medical

Practice Nurses working with Chase Medical earn £28 to £47 per hour, including holiday pay. This can be a great way to help boost your wages as and when you want to, with one 8 hour shift can earn you £200! We have shifts available across a number of Primary Care settings, including GP surgeries, Walk-in Centres, and Out of Hours or Extended Access providers. This means we often have shifts available in the evenings and at weekends, as well as regular weekday shifts. This means you're able to work as flexibly as you'd choose, picking up shifts as frequently or infrequently as you choose. Many of these shifts are bookable in advance, meaning you'll be able to truly take control of your work rota.

Working with Chase Medical is a great way to build your professional network through working in a variety of different settings, and can help nurture your skillset, providing excellent ways to benefit your long-term career. Any work you pick up will be relevant to your skills, meaning you'll be able to quickly adapt to working in different environments.

When you turn up for your shift, you will be provided with everything you need for your clinics, and you'll be provided with a centre induction by the surgery, to help you comfortably settle in for your shift.

Interested in an informal chat about Practice Nurse locum work? Please contact Chloe on 0114 275 7421, or chloe.livesey@chase-medical.com.

About Chase Medical

Chase Medical is the leading recruitment agency specialising in General Practice Staffing. We work with close to 60 percent of Primary Care settings in the UK, with many of these working exclusively with Chase Medical for all their clinical staffing requirements. Chase Medical helps find work opportunities for a range of Primary care clinicians including Practice Nurses, Nurse Practitioners and HCAs. When joining Chase Medical, you'll have a dedicated recruitment expert who will work on your behalf to find you job opportunities that suit you.

As well as locum opportunities, we also have permanent opportunities available on both part-time and full-time basis. If you're looking for a new permanent role, please call 0114 275 7421 to talk to a member of our permanent recruitment team about what you're wanting in your new permanent role. Working with Chase Medical to find a new permanent position takes the leg work out of job searching, and your personal recruitment consultant will negotiate the best deal for you.

Want to register with us to gain access to our permanent and locum requirements? Call Chloe on 0114 275 7421, or email chloe.livesey@chase-medical.com, to arrange a registration chat! Our registration chats are conducted over the phone at a time that suits you, and they are quick and easy, often taking just 20 minutes to complete. We will talk through your skills and experiences, and to find out what you're looking for in regards to work opportunities. Registering with us means you'll have a dedicated recruitment expert working to find you the work you want. They will be on hand to guide you through the registration chat, and will be available to answer any questions you may have.

Registering with Chase Medical also gives you access to our Chase Medical App! On the app, you can browse and pick local shifts, keep track of your booked shifts, and even have your timesheets signed!

If you know anyone that may be interested in any of our locum or permanent opportunities, please let us know. You can earn up to £500 for each successful referral!