Nurse Practitioner - Brighton

Are you a Nurse Practitioner working in Primary Care in Brighton, and looking to take control of your own work schedule?

Locum work with Chase Medical

Our Nurse Practitioners earn great pay rates - from £40.50 to £68 per hour, including holiday pay, meaning one 8-hour shift can boost your earnings by over £300! There is no minimum number of hours or shifts our clinicians are required to work, allowing you to work flexibly, and pick up work when it suits you, fitting work around your life. We also have a large number of shifts available each month, giving our nurses plenty of choice for work, and many of these are available to be booked up to 6 months in advance too!

We work with a number of settings within Primary Care. As well as GP surgeries, we also work with several Out of Hours providers, Extended access clinics and Walk-in Centres, meaning we often have weekend and evening work, as well as daytime shifts. Working across different settings can be a great way to benefit your long-term career, by providing CPD opportunities, and opportunities to build your professional network!

Joining Chase Medical is quick, easy and free! Even if you're not actively looking for work at the moment, you can be kept up to date with local opportunities- and be ready to pick shifts up when you see opportunities you are interested in.

Are you Nurse Practitioner and would like an informal chat about our locum opportunities in Primary Care? Contact Chloe on 0114 275 7421 or chloe.livesey@chase-medical.com.

Chase Medical

Chase Medical is the UK's leading specialist General Practice recruitment agency, working with nearly 60 percent of Primary Care Settings across the UK. Many of these settings work exclusively with Chase Medical for their locum and permanent staffing needs, meaning we have a number of shifts and permanent roles available just with us.

We are proud members of the REC (Recruitment and Employment Confederation), and pride ourselves making the entire job and shift searching process as personal as possible, helping you, every step of the way.

As well as our locum opportunities, we also have a number of permanent roles available! If you're interested in a new full-time or part-time role, and want to chat to a member of our permanent recruitment team, give them a call on 0114 275 7421.

Joining Chase Medical

If you're interested in our work opportunties, please contact Chloe on 0114 2757 421, or email chloe.livesey@chase-medical.com.

Registering with us is quick and easy, often taking just 20 minutes. We'll chat about your skills, experiences and qualifications, as well as learning more about you both as a nurse and a person. When you join Chase Medical, you will have a dedicated recruitment expert working to find you work that suits you, and on hand to answer any questions you may have.

Registering with Chase Medical also means you'll gain access to our Chase Medical App - where you are able to search and choose local shifts!

Do you have a colleague or friend who might be interested in our work opportunities? Let us know- successfully referring a friend can earn you up to £500!