Bank Nurse

-“We’re creating a support system for our Nurses, as well as building confidence for our Care Practitioners.”

Why is becoming a nurse with Thistle Court Care Home so special? Why choose us? What do we offer that others don’t? These maybe the words you are thinking right now, and you’re absolutely right to question.

To help prepare the nurses of tomorrow, Evolve Care Group are investing in our Care Practitioners (CP’s) to build their confidence and skills enabling them to be the support for you as a Thistle Court nurse.

The CP’s of Thistle Court Care Home will be there for you, shadowing during clinical responsibilities, which will free up time for you to focus on the parts of nursing that inspired you to become a clinician in the first place – to care for those in need.

So how are we going to do this?

A program of clinical support which is for all registered nurses and care practitioners working in the capacity of nursing support

The clinical team is supported by an advanced program that is based on NICE guidelines, mandated NHS trust polices and National Guidance

Clinical delivery is supported by a 24 hour on call system with live support from a Clinical Nurse Manager

The Quality Assurance system within the home produces a shared system of clinical decision making

The Nursing and Care Practitioner program is extended to NHS clinical courses and individually commissioned courses, an example of this is the link below delivered by Kings College London

Like no other, Thistle Court Care Home in Cwmbran, part of the Evolve Care Group, invest 100 face to face accredited training hours per year to every member of their team. This year we offer our “Build Back Better” program, which works towards restoring the quality of life for family members and team members post-pandemic. Working with COVID in the care sector hasn’t been easy, but we have seen the light at the end of the tunnel due to the passionate team who refused to give up.

So how are we going to show our appreciation to you as an RMN/RGN top of this program?

Excellent Hourly Rate

Paid breaks!

Complimentary meals

Bank Holiday Enhancement

A 24/7 specialist welfare help line for guidance and support

Free DBS

Unlimited access to our Refer a Friend bonus scheme

Full-time & part-time working pattern and bank hours are offered

Automatic enrolment into our pension scheme

Relocation assistance offered

What we ask of you…

Registered with the NMC

Leadership qualities, and a wish to inspire

If you would like to hear more about our nursing roles available, please apply today.